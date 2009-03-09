Wall Street Journal publishes Ken Lewis' editorial

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Bank of America and its CEO Ken Lewis have recently been the focus of a lot of media scrutiny.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal published an editorial in which Lewis submitted.

He claims the purpose of the article is to dispute false claims in which many believe are factual.

Lewis says responsible lending is vigorous at most banks and the government's TARP program helped stave economic calamity.

He also says TARP money will be repaid and bank nationalization is unnecessary.

Lewis' column offers a persuasive argument.

