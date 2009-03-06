Speak Out: Work The System

"Speak Out" is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

Two entrees and an appetizer for 20 bucks.

A three course meal at a fancy restaurant for 30 dollars.

Buy one box of cereal and get one free.

Better yet...buy a suit, get another one free.

You may say those deals sound too good to be true,

They're not.

They're real.

And the list of deals goes on and on and on.

Despite the fact our country is in a recession,

Despite Wall Street hitting the lowest point in more than two decades...

There is a bright side.

These days, the consumer is in the driver's seat

We say you should take advantage of it.

Work the system.

Stores are so desperate, they'll do what they can to lure you into their shop.

And... It's working!

Look at how shopping malls are packed on the weekends.

Did you see how many people hit the opening of IKEA?

The Commerce Department reports consumer spending was up slightly in January

Yes... consumers are biting, if the bottom dollar is low enough.

We do want to remind you to be responsible in your purchases.

If you can't afford something right now... don't worry. These low-priced deals are likely to be around a while.

We might be going through challenging times...

But there is a glimmer of hope.

Things are looking up for the consumer...you and me.

