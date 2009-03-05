Police say explosion was accident caused by cleaning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Memphis police say a car exploded when a woman lighting a cigarette ignited fumes from cleaning products.

The blast was reported about noon Thursday in an office building parking lot.

The driver, whose name wasn't immediately released, suffered first- and second-degree burns on her face, arms and neck.

Memphis Police Director Larry Godwin said the driver, who is a cleaning woman, was sitting in the car when she lit a cigarette and caused "a vapor-type flash."

Witnesses said the explosion caused a "loud boom" that blew out all of the vehicle's windows.

It was the second time in a month that officials have investigated a car blast in the Memphis area. A Feb. 4 car bomb in

West Memphis, Ark., nearly killed the head of the Arkansas State Medical Board.

