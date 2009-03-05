Murder suspect Michael Mead could face the death penalty

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - Michael Mead is facing the death penalty but he's walking the streets.
Mead found out Thursday he could be put to death if he's convicted.
He bonded out of jail last week.
Mead is accused of shooting his pregnant fiance, Lucy Johnson, execution style and then torching her house.
While he's free on bond, Mead has to wear an ankle monitor and he can't contact the victim's family.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.