Mother and boyfriend face murder charges in Alexander County

By Jeff Rivenbark - email

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC - A couple accused of murder in Alexander County and on the run since last September have been captured.

Olga Mendez and her boyfriend, Kevin Videa, were picked up in LongView, Texas, last week.

They are accused of killing Mendez's 4-year-old daughter, Brilly, and then burying the body behind a barn.

Investigators started looking for the child in August at the request of the Department of Social Services. They interviewed the couple but did not find the child.

As the investigation progressed, Mendez and Videa fled from North Carolina.

That's when authorities began to fear the worst.

"It all led to calling in a cadaver dog and going over the property where the couple was staying, and of course, the cadaver dog helped locate the body," said Chief Deputy Chris Bowman with the Alexander County Sheriff's Department.

The body of Brilly Mendez was in a woden box buried 4 feet in the ground. The cause of death has not been released.

Both Mendez and Videa are charged with first-degree murder. They are behind bars without bond.