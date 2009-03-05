TRAFFIC ALERT: I-77 and Statesville Ave

(The following is from the Charlotte Department of Transportation.)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Weather permitting, crews will be working on the ramp from Statesville Avenue to I-77 northbound and southbound on Sunday and Monday, March 8 and 9.

The ramp will be closed each night from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. while crews repair a concrete barrier wall.

Motorists will be able to access I-77 from the I-85 interchange.

If you will be driving in this area, you should reduce speed and remain alert in this work zone.