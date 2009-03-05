Felony charges filed against singer Chris Brown

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chris Brown has been charged with two felonies for what a police detective describes as as brutal beating of Rihanna.

The detective's affidavit says the fight started when Rihanna checked Brown's cell phone and found a text from another woman.

Brown allegedly pulled the car over and pushed Rihanna's head against the window, punched her and kept driving while hitting her.

The affidavit also says Brown bit Rihanna on the ear and threatened to kill her.

The detective says Rihanna fought back and tried to gouge at Brown's eyes but nearly lost consciousness.

If convicted, Brown could get anywhere from probation to nearly five years in state prison.

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)