Fantasia to reprise her role in 'The Color Purple'

WASHINGTON (AP) - "American Idol" winner Fantasia Barrino will reprise her lead role of Celie in the first North American touring production of "The Color Purple" when the Broadway musical opens in Washington.

The Kennedy Center announced Thursday that Barrino will join the cast for the five-week engagement starting in June.

Barrino was the first ever "American Idol" winner to star on Broadway.

A single mother and high school dropout from North Carolina, Barrino has rapidly ascended to stardom after winning the third season of "American Idol" in 2004.

