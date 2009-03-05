Fantasia to reprise her role in 'The Color Purple'

WASHINGTON (AP) - "American Idol" winner Fantasia Barrino will reprise her lead role of Celie in the first North American touring production of "The Color Purple" when the Broadway musical opens in Washington.
The Kennedy Center announced Thursday that Barrino will join the cast for the five-week engagement starting in June.
Barrino was the first ever "American Idol" winner to star on Broadway.
A single mother and high school dropout from North Carolina, Barrino has rapidly ascended to stardom after winning the third season of "American Idol" in 2004.
(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.