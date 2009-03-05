York Technical College student faces suspension for firing weapon

By Jeff Rivenbark - email

YORK, SC (WBTV) - A student at York Technical College accidentally fired a weapon at the Construction Trade Center in Rock Hill Wednesday morning.

School officials tell WBTV News that no one was injured as a result of the fired shot.

The Rock Hill Police Department took Jeremy Moffitt into custody.

He has been suspended pending an investigation into the matter.

The college used its emergency notification system to inform students, faculty and staff about the situation.

School officials decided to cancel class at the Wilson Street facility on Wednesday.