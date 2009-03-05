Student donates life savings to help classmate

(The following information is from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - When Highland Creek Elementary student Gable Brown learned his classmate Sheranne Khan was awaiting a liver transplant, the fourth-grader decided to donate his entire life savings to help with her medical expenses.

Gable donated $100, which is a lot of money for a student his age.

He is one of many Highland Creek students who are donating their money to help Sheranne.

So far, the school has collected $4,000 through its Lend a Hand for Sheranne fundraiser.

The school is also planning other activities this year to raise funds for her medical condition.

If you would like to make a donation, please contact principal Ann Nivens at 980-343-1065.