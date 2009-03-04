NC Gov. Perdue makes history signing her first bill into law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Gov. Beverly Perdue has made history by signing her first bill into law.
North Carolina's first female governor signed a measure Wednesday that she says will help transform how public education operates in the state.
The bill will allow Bill Harrison, her choice to lead the public school system, to also serve on the State Board of Education.
