Problem Solver Investigations - | WBTV Charlotte

Problem Solver Investigations

WBTV is On Your Side with Problem Solver Investigations.  We're here to give you a voice and help solve the problems impacting you or your neighborhood. 

If you have an issue with a business, organization or someone else, email us at problemsolvers@wbtv.com or call 704-374-3511

Our PSI team will evaluate your suggestion for possible coverage on WBTV News.

Powered by Frankly