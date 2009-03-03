Perdue taps into NC lottery funds early in term

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Gov. Beverly Perdue's decision to move $88 million in state lottery profits to help quell North Carolina's budget crisis worries both lottery allies and critics.

Perdue this week defended the transfer as a precautionary move but couldn't guarantee the money would be returned because financial problems may worsen.

The North Carolina Education Lottery supports school construction projects and other education-related programs.

Perdue said the money won't stop school construction projects.

About $38 million of the lottery money she took was earmarked to build schools.

