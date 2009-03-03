Gay marriage ban supporters rally in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Thousands of people who came to Raleigh to support a ban on gay marriage in North Carolina's constitution want the Legislature to vote on one this year.

A Christian conservative group called "Return America" led the "Stand Up for Traditional Marriage" rally Tuesday in downtown Raleigh. The State Capitol Police estimated at least 3,000 people attended the event.

North Carolina law defines marriage as the union of one man and one woman.

