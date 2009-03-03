New details about a man accused of robbing banks in Mecklenburg and Union Counties

INDIAN TRAIL, NC (WBTV) - Police say a man who kidnapped a bank manager and robbed a bank in Indian Trail has been captured.

Ricardo Arrellano was captured by the Mecklenburg County Violent Crime Unit this weekend.

WBTV News obtained a copy of the Federal Criminal Complaint filed against Arellano.

He is accused of kidnapping an employee of the First Citizens Bank in Indian Trail and tying up her children.

According to the complaint, Arrellano told investigators he conducted surveillance of the bank and observed the bank employees prior to the robbery.

He also allegedly confessed to conducting surveillance on the bank manager's home.

Arrellano is accused of robbing a Bank of America bracnh on South Boulevard in Charlotte which is the same one where he worked before he was fired.

The complaint says Arrellano displayed "...what appeared to be a valid Bank of America Identification Card and used specific Bank of America Terminology to fool the manager."