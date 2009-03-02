Snow melting on Gaston County roads; Temperature drop after sunset could pose new threat - | WBTV Charlotte

Snow melting on Gaston County roads; Temperature drop after sunset could pose new threat

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The snow and ice which covered many of the roads in Gaston County early Monday morning is beginning to melt.

However, as soon as the sun sets this evening, the temperatures will fall very quickly and could cause refreezing on the roads. 

Meteorologist Jim Lytle was live in Gastonia during our noon newscast with a report on the road conditions.

 

Powered by Frankly