Traffic moving again on I-85 in SC following snow storm

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - Traffic is moving again on Interstate 85 in South Carolina, after collisions in the snow left drivers stranded for hours.

The National Weather Service reports up to 7 inches of snow in Gaffney, with 4-6 inches blanketing most of the northern counties.

The Transportation Department reported up to 10 inches of snow on the interstate.

Lance Corp. Kathy Hiles of the Highway Patrol said the northbound lanes of I-85 were shut down overnight, but one lane was open by 8:45 a.m.

Hiles said a tractor trailer jackknifed on I-85 about 1:30 a.m. Monday, and a series of minor collisions further clogged the interstate, leaving drivers stranded for up to eight hours.

She said several people temporarily left their vehicles and walked to businesses along the interstate.

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)