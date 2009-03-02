Motorists urged to stay off roads Monday morning

By Sara Batista - bio l email

Posted by Jeff Rivenbark - email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte Department of Transporation (CDOT) and the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) begin salting the roadways Sunday afternoon just as the rain stopped and the snow began.

CDOT has 60 salt trucks and NCDOT has an additional 30 treating roads throughout Mecklenburg County. Crews began their routes on Sunday at 5 p.m. and planned to continue working 14-hour shifts.

Officials said bridges, highways and overpasses would take top priority. Secondary roads will be treated last.

Many drivers were not deterred by the icy roads Sunday evening and drove slowly using their hazard lights.

Other people took time to go out and play in the snow.

Charlotte city officials said the roads will be treacherous for travel early Monday morning because some of the snow which melted would most likely turn into ice.

They are encouraging people to stay home if possible.