Train collides into SUV

By Jeff Rivenbark - email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte firefighters, MEDIC and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were extremely busy Sunday responding to hundreds of weather-related calls.

Most of the calls were related to motor vehicle crashes, cars that skidded off the roadway and power lines down.

By late Sunday night, the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD) responded to more than 300 incidents. MEDIC responded to 65 wrecks throughout the day.

A large tree crashed into a home at 2825 Parkway Street and the occupants of the home suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Tree limbs fell causing damage to a natural gas line on the side of an apartment complex at 6224 Snowcrest Court.

All of the occupants were temporarily evacuated due to the escaping natural gas. CFD and utility crews were able to cap the damaged line and all of the occupants were able to return home within 90 minutes.

Earlier in the day, a train and an SUV collided at 10100 Back Creek Church Road. The driver was able to get out of the SUV before the train collided with the vehicle. No one was injured.