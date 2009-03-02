Governor Sanford delays opening state offices in 28 counties - | WBTV Charlotte

Governor Sanford delays opening state offices in 28 counties

WBTV's Tom Roussey reports from Cherry Road in Rock Hill, SC. WBTV's Tom Roussey reports from Cherry Road in Rock Hill, SC.

(The following is from the office of SC Governor Mark Sanford.)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Due to inclement weather, Governor Mark Sanford is ordering state employees in 28 counties to report to work later than normal. State employees should monitor media, the SCEMD website at www.scemd.org and SC ETV for updates.

State employees in the following 6 counties should report to work at 10:00 AM on March 2, 2009:

  • Aiken
  • Lexington
  • Calhoun
  • Sumter
  • Lee
  • Richland

State employees in the following 22 counties should report to work at 1:00 PM on March 2, 2009:

  • Abbeville
  • Laurens
  • Anderson
  • Marlboro
  • Cherokee
  • McCormick
  • Chester
  • Newberry
  • Chesterfield
  • Oconee
  • Darlington
  • Pickens
  • Edgefield
  • Saluda
  • Fairfield
  • Spartanburg
  • Greenville
  • Union
  • Greenwood
  • York
  • Kershaw
  • Lancaster
