Governor Sanford delays opening state offices in 28 counties

(The following is from the office of SC Governor Mark Sanford.)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Due to inclement weather, Governor Mark Sanford is ordering state employees in 28 counties to report to work later than normal. State employees should monitor media, the SCEMD website at www.scemd.org and SC ETV for updates.

State employees in the following 6 counties should report to work at 10:00 AM on March 2, 2009:

Aiken

Lexington

Calhoun

Sumter

Lee

Richland

State employees in the following 22 counties should report to work at 1:00 PM on March 2, 2009: