Students will most likely make up missed day of school on Memorial Day

(The following is from Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed on Monday, March 2 for all students and employees due to inclement weather. The CMS After School Enrichment Program, all after-school activities (tutorials, PTA meetings and athletic events and contests), new-employee orientation and professional development opportunities have also been cancelled.

Superintendent Dr. Peter C. Gorman will recommend to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education that the Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 25, will be the make-up day for March 2. If approved, all schools and offices will be open that day.

"A snow day this late in the school year leaves us with very few options for making up the lost day in the classroom," said Dr. Gorman. "We realize this will affect vacation plans for some families and we're sorry for that - but we must have 180 days of instruction. I also think this will be a better option than giving up a day of spring break."

CMS spring break is April 6 -10.