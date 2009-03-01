UPDATE: Duke Energy says 29,990 still without power

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Thousands of residents in North Carolina still are without electric service after a winter storm dumped up to 16 inches of snow in the state.

The National Weather Service dropped its winter weather advisory this morning after conditions warmed enough to reduce the threat of black ice on roads.

Slick roads had caused some western and central North Carolina school system to remain closed today, while others are delaying the start of classes a few hours. Even Camp Lejeune on the state's coast told Marines to come to work at 9 a.m. and pushed back school openings because of freezing conditions.

As of Tuesday evening, Duke Energy reported 29,990 customers still had no service.

