Running in the rain for UNCF

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This morning runners, walkers, and supporters all came out despite the rain in Center City for a 5K event.

The run/walk supports the UNCF, and will help fund scholarships.

Registration started at 7:00 this morning, with the run starting at 8:00.

WBTV's Molly Grantham and Delano Little were there to kick off the event at about 7:30 this morning.

