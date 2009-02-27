Governor Perdue launches website to allow residents to track federal recovery funds

(The following is from the office of NC Governor Bev Perdue.)

RALEIGH, NC - Gov. Bev Perdue today launched www.NCRecovery.gov, a guide to services of the newly created Office of Economic Recovery & Investment. NCRecovery.gov will let visitors track federal recovery funds in North Carolina, as well as learn about local contract and grant opportunities.

"I am committed to providing the people of North Carolina with a simple-to-navigate guide that is efficient, transparent and accountable," Perdue said. "I want the people of North Carolina to understand exactly how the money will be used to put North Carolina back to work."

The website will serve as a resource on the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, its impact on North Carolina and information about the state Office of Economic Recovery and Investment.

In the upcoming weeks, visitors will be able to track stimulus money as it is spent, suggest projects for funding and learn how to apply for contracts and grants that may be available.

On Feb. 17, Gov. Perdue announced the creation of the Office of Economic Recovery & Investment to coordinate and track North Carolina's handling of federal stimulus funds. Perdue named Dempsey Benton, former secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, to lead the office.

The federal recovery package provides approximately $6.1 billion in direct aid to North Carolina to create jobs, and to rebuild and expand the state's critical infrastructure. It also provides for targeted federal tax cuts, additional grants from federal agencies and direct funding to local governments for specific federal programs in North Carolina.