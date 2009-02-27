Lincoln County fatal stabbing

(The following is from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.)

LINCOLNTON, NC - An altercation between two men who had been drinking on Thursday afternoon led to a stabbing that left a man dead. Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the incident last night around 7:30 p.m.

Detective Kelly Paris identified the victim as James Michael Owens, 46, of 1638 Woolie Road. He and the suspect, Johnny Berl Wilson III, 19, 231 Will Kiser Road, Crouse were drinking at Owen's residence Thursday afternoon while waiting for the victim's girlfriend to come home.

When the woman arrived she and Owens got into an argument and Owens threatened to get a gun and that's when Wilson left the residence. Detective Paris said Wilson went to another nearby residence to use the phone. He remained outside while making the call and at that point the victim came across a wooded area and another argument occurred.

The two men got into a scuffle but the victim broke free and ran from the scene. Wilson apparently chased Owens and stabbed him multiple times with a hunting knife. He was transported to CMC-Lincoln where he later died.

Wilson had gone to another residence and asked to use the bathroom to wash up and was told to leave. Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies captured Wilson has he ran out the back door.

He is charged with first degree murder and is in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without the privilege of bond.

It's the second murder in Lincoln County in 2009.