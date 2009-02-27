Dog named "Happy" saves residents from burning home

KANNAPOLIS, NC - Firefighters say a barking dog alerted some Kannapolis residents to evacuate from their burning home Thursday night.

The fire was at a home located on the 2000 block of Summit Avenue and happened around 7:08 p.m.

Kannapolis firefighters could see the smoke and flames about a block away from the home.

Two people were sleeping inside the house and woke up due to their barking dog.

The dog, which is named Happy, suffered only a minor injury to one leg.

Fire officials are still trying to determine what caused the fire.