Sonoma Modern American
Prepared by Executive Chef Tim Groody
Chicken Rice Paper Rolls
Serves 4
Chicken
1 # chicken breast
1 oz chopped ginger
1 tsp chopped garlic
1 tsp plum sauce
1 splash fish sauce
1 T peanut oil
2 T chopped cilantro
Marinate for at least 1 hour. Grill over low to medium
heat careful not to burn. When cool cut into thin strips.
Wrapping
12 rice paper sheets
12 romaine leaves or shredded romaine
julienne red pepper
julienne carrot
julienne cucumber
julienne diakon radish
fresh wasabi
fresh cilantro
fresh mint leaves
Have a pan of water large enough to place rice paper
into. Dip rice paper into water for 15 seconds. Place on
a cutting board. Place a leaf of romaine down at one
end of the paper. Follow with any addition fillings that
you like. Fold end over filling. Roll keeping the roll
tight by tucking in as you go. You can fill with beef,
shrimp, veggies etc. If rolling for a party roll in plastic
wrap like you did with the paper. Twist ends tight. This
can be done a few hours in advance. Slice with the
plastic wrap on, then peel off each piece. Serve with soy
dipping sauce, peanut sauce, plum sauce or hoisen
sauce. Enjoy!!!!!