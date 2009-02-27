Money saving ideas to bet on.

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.

Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.

Twist of the Irish

Twist of the Irish

Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Sonoma Modern American

Prepared by Executive Chef Tim Groody



Chicken Rice Paper Rolls

Serves 4

Chicken

1 # chicken breast

1 oz chopped ginger

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 tsp plum sauce

1 splash fish sauce

1 T peanut oil

2 T chopped cilantro

Marinate for at least 1 hour. Grill over low to medium

heat careful not to burn. When cool cut into thin strips.

Wrapping

12 rice paper sheets

12 romaine leaves or shredded romaine

julienne red pepper

julienne carrot

julienne cucumber

julienne diakon radish

fresh wasabi

fresh cilantro

fresh mint leaves

Have a pan of water large enough to place rice paper

into. Dip rice paper into water for 15 seconds. Place on

a cutting board. Place a leaf of romaine down at one

end of the paper. Follow with any addition fillings that

you like. Fold end over filling. Roll keeping the roll

tight by tucking in as you go. You can fill with beef,

shrimp, veggies etc. If rolling for a party roll in plastic

wrap like you did with the paper. Twist ends tight. This

can be done a few hours in advance. Slice with the

plastic wrap on, then peel off each piece. Serve with soy

dipping sauce, peanut sauce, plum sauce or hoisen

sauce. Enjoy!!!!!