Speak Out: Hope Springs Eternal

I'm sure you've heard the news by now: "The End of the World" is coming...in weeks, if not days.

Economists, pundits, even your neighbors have dire predictions about the future of our sinking economy.

And yet, we go on about our daily lives...because we must.

Amid all the gloom and doom, WBTV's Editorial Board wants to remind everyone, "We're going to get through this."

In the meantime, let's enjoy each day for what it brings.

For you college hoops fans, the C-I-double-A Tournament Finals are being played in Charlotte today.

N-C-double-A Tournaments are just around the corner.

Daylight Saving Time begins next Sunday.

We'll have more time to get out and enjoy the Carolinas.

Spring ushers in warmer weather, and I can almost hear the crack of the bat at Knights Stadium.

It's about time to shed those sweaters - and lose a few winter pounds - by walking around the neighborhood, picnicking at a park, or heading to the golf course.

Take in a museum you haven't visited in some time...get a jump start on your spring cleaning...or help out at your kids' schools.

Just appreciate time with your family and friends.

There's a reason so many people are moving to our area, and why others have never left.

Let's take advantage of this great region where we live.

We know it's hard to be optimistic with the sound of bad headlines.

But we'll survive these difficult days...

Together.

Keep the faith.

