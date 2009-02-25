15 gang members in Charlotte facing federal drug charges

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) - Fifteen people in Charlotte have been indicted on federal drug charges that say the defendants are connected to the Bloods street gang.

U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said in a statement Wednesday that the charges are part of her office's efforts to "eradicate violent drug gangs."

Among the charges in the 41-count indictment are operation of a crack house; illegal use and possession of a firearm; and drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

The indictment alleges that those charged have some connection with the Bloods street gang; that they focus much of their work in a specific area of Charlotte; and that most of their income is from the sale of narcotics and from robbing other drug dealers.

