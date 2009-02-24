Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Oysters With Mignonette Sauce

From Johnson & Wales University's Ed Batten





Place 12 oysters on the half shell, free and loose from their shell, served 6 each or on a bed of rock salt to keep the shells level and hold in the sauce. Keep well chilled. To serve, top with a spoonful of sauce. (See recipe below.)

Mignonette Sauce

2 tsp crushed black pepper

2 Tbsp finely minced shallot

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice



Prepare at least 1 hour prior to serving, to season flavors. Can be made a day in advance.