Oysters With Mignonette Sauce

From Johnson & Wales University's Ed Batten


Place 12 oysters on the half shell, free and loose from their shell, served 6 each or on a bed of rock salt to keep the shells level and hold in the sauce.  Keep well chilled.  To serve, top with a spoonful of sauce.  (See recipe below.)

Mignonette Sauce
2 tsp crushed black pepper
2 Tbsp finely minced shallot
1/3 cup red wine vinegar
1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

Prepare at least 1 hour prior to serving, to season flavors.  Can be made a day in advance.

