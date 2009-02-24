Teens get prepped for a first job - | WBTV Charlotte

Teens get prepped for a first job

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - On Tuesday, Charlotte city leaders announced a partnership with Goodwill to help train teens for their first jobs.

Mayor McCrory was on hand along with people from Center City Partners and Goodwill.

The Youth Job Connection will help teens write resumes, improve customer service and learn about finances.

