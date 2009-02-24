Post office workers upset about reduced operating hours

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The union which represents employees with the United States Post Office in the Charlotte area is upset with a decision to reduce the operating hours at some post offices.

Beginning in March, all post offices in Charlotte will close at 5 p.m. The change will affect at least a dozen locations in the area.

The post office is trying to cut costs but postal workers say the change could cost $1.5 million in lost revenue.

"That service is going to be reduced," said Leroy Moyer with the American Postal Workers' Union. "Folks who now go to the post office looking to mail a package after five o'clock aren't going to be able to do it."

The change will take effect next Monday.