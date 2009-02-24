NC bishops call for gay marriage ban - | WBTV Charlotte

NC bishops call for gay marriage ban

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - North Carolina's Roman Catholic bishops are headlining a call to adopt a gay marriage ban to the state constitution.

Charlotte's Bishop Peter Jugis and Raleigh's Bishop Michael Burbidge are meeting other religious leaders and politicians to support the proposed amendment.

Opponents say an amendment is unnecessary because marriage is already limited in state law.

