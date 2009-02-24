Obama will appear before Congress Tuesday night

WASHINGTON, DC (WBTV) - Tonight President Obama will make his first appearance before a joint session of Congress.

It won't be called as a "State of the Union" address, but the White House says the President will be honest about the country's economic situation, particularly our $1.2 trillion dollar deficit.

A spokesman says the President will make sure Congress knows it's taken the nation a long time to get in its current economic condition, and it will take a long time to recover.

Following his success in getting his $787 billion dollar stimulus package through Congress, Mr. Obama is now promising to cut deficits in half by 2012, saying, "We cannot simply spend as we please and defer the consequences to the next budge, the next administration, or the next generation."

