Shooting on Countryside Drive

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV)- A shooting in the 6200 block of Countryside Drive in Charlotte sent someone to the hospital.

CMPD says the female victim was shot once, but should be okay. She was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

It happened just after 8 pm Monday. Police are looking for a reddish purple Cadillac they say left the scene.

Details are still coming in. WBTV will be On Your Side with the latest details.