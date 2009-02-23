SC Governor Mark Sanford increases unemployment benefits

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTV) - South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford has signed off on increasing unemployment benefits by $25 a week as part of the federal stimulus package.

Employment Security Commission Executive Director Ted Halley said Monday that the Republican governor had agreed to an extension of the benefits on Friday. Details of adding the extra cash to unemployment checks are being worked out.

Sanford has not agreed to extend unemployment benefits to part-time workers. That would be taken from a different portion of the $787 billion federal stimulus package.



