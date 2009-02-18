Tips for avoiding the traffic congestion near the new Charlotte IKEA store

The parking lot in front of the IKEA store was packed for the grand opening on Wednesday.

Posted by Jeff Rivenbark - email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Motorists wishing to avoid the congestion near the new IKEA store in northeast Charlotte should stay on I-85 in the left lanes, both inbound and outbound.

I-85 exits to W.T. Harris Boulevard, Mallard Creek Church Road and I-485 can be used to get around the congestion as well.

Motorists are advised to avoid North Tryon Street around City Boulevard.

Traffic is expected to be heavy in this area for the next several days as a result of Wednesday's grand opening.

IKEA is expecting much bigger crowds this weekend. That is why starting Friday, there will be additional parking available at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater. A free shuttle will take you from the amphitheater to the IKEA. The free shuttle will be available through Sunday.