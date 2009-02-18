False alarm fines questioned

By Jamie Boll - bio l email

Produced by Jeffrey Keene - email

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - R. J. Coffren knows what it's like to be a victim.

Shortly after opening a tanning salon in Huntersville he was robbed by a man pointing a gun at his head.

"I'm trapped behind the desk and he put the gun in my face and I gave him everything I had," said Coffren remembering the day 3 years ago.

It's part of the reason Coffren is frustrated with a fine handed out by the Huntersville Police Department for a false alarm.

The bill came from an outsource company and raises questions about how you define a false alarm and who ultimately benefits from the fines and fees.

