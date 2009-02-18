Area homes could be at risk for water damage

By Jamie Boll - bio l email

Produced by Jeffrey Keene - email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Brian Jones would seem to be an unlikely victim of a water damaged home.

He's a homebuilder in the Charlotte area and after years of building other people's dreams he decided to build his own.

About a year after moving into his York County home he noticed water damage in his dining room.

"I do this for a living for other folks and all of the sudden you get an issue like this that you don't expect," said Jones.

Jones is now stuck with a $3,000 dollar repair bill.

Certified Home Inspector Paul King says the problem was with the installation of a popular home exterior product.

"I can honestly say that 95% of the time it's not installed properly," said King.

