Dating service practices questioned

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Whitney Thomas is young and busy. The 23-year-old medical student was looking to start a relationship, but wasn't interested in the typical bar scene.

It's when she noticed a roadside sign promoting a website for singles.

She went on-line and quickly got a phone call from a local dating service.

Thomas says the person on the phone wouldn't tell her a price.

She would have to make an appointment.