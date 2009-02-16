Major medical study underway in Kannapolis

Posted by Jason Holder - email

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - A group of scientists and doctors from Duke University is at the new North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis.

They want to test the blood of 50,000 people who live in the area.

The $35 million project is called the MURDOCK study.

Researchers want to study the volunteers over the course of their lives to determine any health issues they may have and how to best treat them.

The first day of enrollment was Monday.

Andy Langford is the pastor of Central United Methodist Church in Concord. He was one of the first to sign up to participate in the study.

"Two of the areas they are focusing on is dealing with heart and also diabetes," Langford said. "My father died of a heart attack, but also was diabetic. So, on a very personal level, I think this has possibilities for me, but certainly for other members of my family also."