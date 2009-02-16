Lowe's Motor Speedway offering "5 for $50" ticket promotion

(The following information is from Lowe's Motor Speedway.)

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 16, 2009) - As a kickoff to the 2009 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series season, Lowe's Motor Speedway is offering a special "5 for $50" promotion for the first 1,700 NASCAR Sprint All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600 tickets sold Tuesday from 5 - 9 p.m.

The 1,700 tickets available are in honor of Matt Kenseth's win in this year's season-opener in his No. 17 car. Kenseth scored his first Cup Series victory in the 2000 Coca-Cola 600 at Lowe's Motor Speedway.

"Matt won his first Cup race at Lowe's Motor Speedway and now he's notched another special win with the Daytona 500," said Marcus Smith, president and general manager of Lowe's Motor Speedway. "In honor of his season-opening win in the No. 17, we're keeping our ticket office open late Tuesday night and offering an amazing deal on some great seats to the 50th running of the Coca-Cola 600 and the 25th NASCAR Sprint All-Star Race."

The tickets available with the "5 for $50" special are located in the Jewel Box and Toyota Fourth Turn Terrace grandstands.

Tickets for the special promotion will be available at the Lowe's Motor Speedway ticket office from 5 - 9 p.m. or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267). The first 50 fans who purchase the "5 for $50" special at the Lowe's Motor Speedway ticket office Tuesday night will also receive a Matt Kenseth die-cast collectible car.