2009 UNCF Walk/Run for Education

The 5KWalk/Run is being held on Saturday, February 28, 2009. Registration begins at 7 am with the walk/run beginning promptly at 8 am. The 5KWalk/Run will start at the Spectrum Properties parking lot located at 3rd and Tryon directly across from Wachovia Plaza.
FREE PARKING is available at the Transamerica Deck located on the corner of 7th and Tryon from 7 am - 11 am the day of the walk.
Click here for more information.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.