Report: British boy becomes father at 13

LONDON (AP) - A British newspaper is reporting that a 13-year-old boy has become one of the country's youngest fathers. The mother is reportedly 15.The front page of The Sun shows a picture of a baby-faced boy holding the hand of a newborn girl. The Associated Press could not immediately reach the boy or his family for comment.

Britain has one of the highest teenage pregnancy rates in Europe and Friday's report sparked a debate over the issue.

The most recent government figures show that about 39,000 girls under age 18 became pregnant in 2006. More than 7,000 of those girls were younger than 16.

The BBC's flagship morning radio show aired a segment about the story and call-in programs were devoted to the issue.

