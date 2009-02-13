CMPD officers take cruisers home - | WBTV Charlotte

CMPD officers take cruisers home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -Charlotte Mecklenburg Police today unveiled a plan to allow officers to take their patrol cars home.

Police chief Rodney Monroe made the announcement today at Eastland Mall. He says the cruisers will increase police visibility in neighborhoods around the city and help cut down on crimes.

