Suspect wanted for a Charlotte triple homicide arrested in Ohio

By Jeff Rivenbark - email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police officers have charged a man in Ohio with a triple homicide which happened in Charlotte one year ago.

Justin Duane Hurd was arrested Thursday morning by local and federal officers in Fairborn, Ohio.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), Hurd was arrested on a grand theft auto charge which originated out of Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was taken into custody by the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST)Task Force. Hurd is being held in the Clark County Jail in Ohio.

He has been charged with the murder of Kevin Ashley Young, Kinshasa Wagstaff and Jasmine Ranae Hines. The victims were killed in Charlotte at a home on Patricia Ryan Drive on February 4, 2008.

Young and Wagstaff were found inside the burned home. Police in Huntersville found Hines' body on Howell Ridge Road after being alerted by a passing motorist.

Both the CMPD and the Huntersville Police Departments have been actively working this case along with the ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives).

Investigators were linked Hurd to the three murders using evidence collected at the scene of the crime.

The CMPD says it is still trying to locate other suspects involved in the crime.

If you know anything about these murders, call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.