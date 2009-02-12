Habitat for Humanity benefits from damaged apartments - | WBTV Charlotte

Habitat for Humanity benefits from damaged apartments

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Some of the apartments damaged in flooding this summer are being put to good use, before they're demolished.  Today Crews started removing everything from the Cavalier Apartments that wasn't water-logged.  All of that material will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.  It includes things like oak kitchen cabinets, vinyl windows and interior doors.

Powered by Frankly