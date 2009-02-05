Passenger of Flight 1549 listens to cockpit recordings

The FAA has released audio recordings and transcripts of communications between air traffic control and US Airways Flight 1549. Click through to listen or read.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A passenger onboard US Airways flight 1549 heard communications between the cockpit and the control tower for the very first time.

Ben Bostic was headed back to Charlotte from a business trip.

Bostic says he didn't think he would survive when the planed landed in the Hudson river.

He complimented Captain Sullenberger for being calm under fire.

"Very professional, seems like the type of guy you would want in that position obviously," said Bostic.

Bostic and several other passengers had a chance to meet the crew of flight 1549 in Charlotte this week.

The reunion can be seen on 60 minutes on WBTV Sunday, February 8 at 7 p.m.

