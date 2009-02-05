WBTV to complete DTV transition on June 12th

CHARLOTTE, NC - WBTV announced Monday that it will complete its digital conversion process on June 12th of this year, instead of the previous deadline of February 17th.

The decision is in compliance with the intent of Congress, as it voted last week to delay the conversion.

The delay bill is waiting for President Obama's signature. Congressional leaders are concerned that too many Americans are still unprepared for digital TV.

When the conversion is complete, television stations will shut off their old, analog transmitters.

It's estimated that nearly 50,000 North Carolinians are not prepared to see digital TV and 30,000 of those are still waiting for government coupons to help offset the cost of a digital converter.