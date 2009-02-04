On Your Side Webcast - | WBTV Charlotte

On Your Side Webcast

Click Webcast (Mon., Aug. 3) to see some of the stories we're working on in the WBTV newsroom this afternoon.   

Check WBTV.com weekdays after 2 p.m. for our daily webcast.    

We'll update you on all the top stories of the day and give you a preview of what's coming up during our early evening newscasts.     

Powered by Frankly